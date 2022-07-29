2022-23 NFL Regular Season Win Total Odds

See Commanders’ regular season win total odds for 2022-23 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
With just 17 games in an NFL regular season, wins are extremely precious.
The stakes are high in every single game and there’s very little room for margin if mistakes are made by a team with Super Bowl aspirations.
As we look ahead to the start of the new season, you might be wondering how the new-look rosters are expected to perform. These are the regular season win total odds for all 32 NFL teams, with all odds provided by our betting partner, PointsBet:
Which NFL teams have the lowest regular season win total odds in 2022-23?
According to the oddsmakers, it’s not shaping up to be a great year for fans of the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks. The Falcons and Texans are tied with the lowest regular season win total odds with an over/under of 4.5. Right behind them are the Jets and Seahawks, who each have an over/under of 5.5.
Which NFL teams have the highest regular season win total odds in 2022-23?
On the other hand, the outlook is bright for fans of the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. These three squads have an over/under of 11.5 wins, which isn’t too surprising given the quarterbacks are Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. All are in the conversation for the MVP award this season.
After them, six teams are tied with an over/under of 10.5 wins. Check out the full list of odds below.
NFL regular season win total odds for 2022-23
Arizona Cardinals
Over 8.5: -110
Under 8.5: +105
Atlanta Falcons
Over 4.5: -125
Under 4.5: +100
Baltimore Ravens
Over 9.5: -160
Under 9.5: +130
Buffalo Bills
Over 11.5: -140
Under 11.5: +120
Carolina Panthers
Over 6.5: +105
Under 6.5: -125
Cincinnati Bengals
Over 9.5: -125
Under 9.5: +100
Denver Broncos
Over 10.5: +135
Under 10.5: -165
Detroit Lions
Over 6.5: -110
Under 6.5: -110
Green Bay Packers
Over 11.5: +110
Under 11.5: -130
Houston Texans
Over 4.5: -105
Under 4.5: -120
Indianapolis Colts
Over 9.5: -115
Under 9.5: +125
Jacksonville Jaguars
Over 6.5: +105
Under 6.5: -130
Kansas City Chiefs
Over 10.5: -115
Under 10.5: -105
Las Vegas Raiders
Over 8.5: -115
Under 8.5: -115
Minnesota Vikings
Over 8.5: -155
Under 8.5: +125
New Orleans Saints
Over 8.5: +100
Under 8.5: -125
New York Jets
Over 5.5: +130
Under 5.5: -160
Philadelphia Eagles
Over 9.5: -125
Under 9.5: +100
Pittsburgh Steelers
Over 7.5: -105
Under 7.5: -115
Seattle Seahawks
Over 5.5: -130
Under 5.5: +110
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Over 11.5: -110
Under 11.5: -110
Tennessee Titans
Over 9.5: +115
Under 9.5: -140
Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.