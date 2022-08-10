2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship: How to Watch, Schedule, Tee Times

FedEx St. Jude Championship: How to watch, schedule, tee times originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Who’s ready for some postseason golf?

Amid a crazy year featuring four majors, Tiger Woods’ return and a new league in LIV Golf, the PGA Tour season has reached the playoffs.

The three-week FedEx Cup Playoffs will kick off on Thursday with the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. From there, the playoffs will continue with the BMW Championship the following weekend and end with the Tour Championship later this month.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs feature a progressive cut, meaning the field will shrink with each playoff event. Only 30 golfers will make the Tour Championship, where they will compete in a “Starting Strokes” system to determine a champion.

Scottie Scheffler sits atop the playoff standings after compiling four PGA Tour wins in 2022, including his first at the Masters. He is followed by British Open winner Cameron Smith in second. Defending playoff champion Patrick Cantlay is fifth place in the standings entering this year’s postseason.

Tony Finau, who is seventh in the standings, claimed victory at the first event of last year’s playoffs. That was the Northern Trust, though, and he has never won at the course he is competing at this weekend.

Here’s everything to know when the playoffs commence on Thursday:

When is the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

The tournament will go from Thursday, Aug. 11, through Sunday, Aug. 14, at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

What TV channel is the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship on?

NBC and Golf Channel will split broadcast duties for the event.

Golf Channel will have complete coverage of the event on Thursday and Friday, along with early coverage on the weekend. NBC will have the bulk of the action on Saturday and Sunday.

Here are the dates and times for TV coverage:

Thursday, Aug. 11: 3-7 p.m. ET on Golf Channel

Friday, Aug. 12: 3-7 p.m. ET on Golf Channel

Saturday, Aug. 13: 1-3 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, 3-6 p.m. ET on NBC

Sunday, Aug. 14: 12-2 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, 2-6 p.m. ET on NBC

The tournament can also be streamed on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship tee times and groups

Groups for the first two rounds of the event were determined by the FedEx Cup standings. The top three golfers are grouped together, Nos. 4-6 are together and so on.

Here is where the top 15 players competing in the tournament will start their rounds on Thursday:

7:59 a.m. ET: Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth

8:10 a.m. ET: Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young

8:21 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, Sam Burns

12:55 p.m. ET: Sungjae Im, Will Zalatoris, Kramer Hickok

1:06 p.m. ET: Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy

All tee times for the event can be found here.

What is the prize money for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

A total of $15 million will be up for grabs at the event, with the winner set to take home $2.7 million.

Past winners of first PGA Tour playoff event

Along with Finau, here are the past 10 winners of each year’s opening playoff tournament:

2021: Tony Finau

2020: Dustin Johnson

2019: Patrick Reed

2018: Bryson DeChambeau

2017: Dustin Johnson

2016: Patrick Reed

2015: Jason Day

2014: Hunter Mahan

2013: Adam Scott

2012: Nick Watney

Can LIV golfers compete at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

The FedEx Cup Playoffs will not feature any players who joined LIV Golf.

A federal judge in California ruled Tuesday that three suspended LIV golfers who sought a temporary restraining order would not be allowed to compete in the playoffs. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford each wrote letters to the PGA Tour in July claiming they should be allowed to play where they want since they are a “free agent and independent contractor.”

All three of those players are also among a group of 11 who filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds

Despite sitting atop the playoff standings, Scheffler does not have the best odds to win the first playoff event.

Rory McIlroy has the highest odds to win the tournament at +1000, according to our partner, PointsBet. Here is how he stacks up against the rest of the top 10 when it comes to odds:

Rory McIlroy: +1000

Scottie Scheffler: +1500

Cameron Smith: +1600

Patrick Cantlay: +1600

Xander Schauffele: +1800

Justin Thomas: +1900

Jon Rahm: +2000

Matthew Fitzpatrick: +2000

Tony Finau: +2200

Will Zalatoris: +2500

