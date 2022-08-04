2022 ‘Hard Knocks’ preview: When does the new season premiere? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Football is back, and with it comes another edition of “Hard Knocks.”

The HBO and NFL Films series is set to return for its 17th season, and it will be featuring a team that has never appeared on the show.

This year, viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at the Detroit Lions as the team progresses through training camp and the preseason in preparation for the 2022 NFL season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest edition of “Hard Knocks.”

Which team is being featured on ‘Hard Knocks’ in 2022?

The Lions will be making their “Hard Knocks” debut after finishing with the NFL’s second-worst record in 2021 at 3-13-1. But the team was much more competitive than their record showed under first-year head coach Dan Campbell, who is primed to be a “Hard Knocks” star. Just check out this speech Campbell delivered to the team in a teaser clip of the show:

For Dan Campbell and his Detroit Lions, it’s all about grit.#HardKnocks with the @Lions starts August 9 on @HBOMax pic.twitter.com/z8Cawt6Khp — NFL (@NFL) August 2, 2022

Now, Campbell and Co. will look to take a step forward as they welcome in a pair of highly touted first-round rookies in defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and wide receiver Jameson Williams. Williams probably won’t be on the field during “Hard Knocks” as he’s still recovering from a torn ACL suffered while playing for Alabama in the 2022 National Championship Game.

When does ‘Hard Knocks’ start?

The premiere episode of “Hard Knocks” is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 10 p.m. ET. A new episode will be shown in that same Tuesday night timeslot each week through Sept. 6.

What TV channel is ‘Hard Knocks’ on?

“Hard Knocks” will air on HBO. An HBO subscription is required to watch.

How can I stream ‘Hard Knocks’?

“Hard Knocks” episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Will there be a ‘Hard Knocks In Season’ in 2022?

For the second straight year, there will be an in-season edition of “Hard Knocks.” The Indianapolis Colts were featured on the first ever “Hard Knocks In Season” in 2021, and the spotlight will be on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals this time around.

Like the Colts, the Cards will be making their “Hard Knocks” debut.

Which NFL team has been featured the most on ‘Hard Knocks’?

No team has been featured more on “Hard Knocks” than the Dallas Cowboys. America’s Team made their third appearance on the show in the leadup to the 2021 season.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams are the only other teams to be on “Hard Knocks” more than once, while the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and the Colts have each made one appearance.

Which NFL teams haven’t been featured on ‘Hard Knocks’?

After this season, 16 of the 32 NFL teams will have been featured at least once on “Hard Knocks.” The teams still without an appearance are the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders.