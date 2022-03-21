2022 March Madness: Men's Sweet 16 Cemented After Wild Opening Weekend

2022 March Madness: Sweet 16 cemented after wild opening weekend originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Sweet 16 is set.

After 52 games, a handful of upsets and lots of madness, the first weekend of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament came to a close late Sunday night, leaving just 16 teams in the fight for a national title.

That's a wrap on the first weekend of the men's NCAA tournament!



Three No. 1 seeds made it through the first weekend. Gonzaga, Kansas and Arizona handled business in their first two matchups, while defending champion Baylor was sent packing after nearly pulling off a historic comeback against North Carolina.

No. 2 seeds had a rough opening weekend to March Madness. Kentucky fell to No. 15 Saint Peter’s in a shocking first round result, while Auburn was beaten by No. 10 Miami in the second round on Sunday. Duke and Villanova advanced, but the No. 1 seeds are still alive in each of their respective regions.

There are four double-digit seeds still in the mix. Miami punched its ticket with the win over Auburn, while Saint Peter’s kept its Cinderella run alive with a win over No. 7 Murray State on Saturday. No. 11 Michigan moved on in the South Region with victories over No. 6 Colorado State and No. 3 Tennessee, and No. 11 Iowa State beat No. 6 LSU and No. 3 Wisconsin on its way to the Sweet 16.

The tournament is taking a quick three-day hiatus before the action resumes Thursday night with Sweet 16 contests. Sweet 16 action will continue on Friday before the Elite Eight takes place on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s a look at every team remaining in the tournament and when its next matchup is:

West Region: Chase Center, San Francisco, Calif.

March 24, 7:09 p.m. ET: No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 1 Gonzaga

March 24, 9:39 p.m. ET: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Duke

South Region: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

March 24, 7:29 p.m. ET: No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 2 Villanova

March 24, 9:59 p.m. ET: No. 5 Houston vs. No. 1 Arizona

East Region: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pa.

March 25, 7:09 p.m. ET: No. 15 Saint Peter’s vs. No. 3 Purdue

March 25, 9:39 p.m. ET: No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 4 UCLA

Midwest Region: United Center, Chicago, Ill.

March 25, 7:29 p.m. ET: No. 4 Providence vs. No. 1 Kansas

March 25, 9:59 p.m. ET: No. 11 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Miami