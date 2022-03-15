2022 NBA Draft

Locations and Dates of the 2022 NBA Draft Have Been Announced

Chicago is once again set to host two of three NBA draft events

By Kristen Conti

Locations and dates of 2022 NBA Draft events have been announced originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With roughly a month left in the 2021-22 season, the NBA is already ahead of the game, prepping for the next season.

The NBA has officially announced dates and locations of 2022 draft events, including the combine, lottery and draft. 

The first of the 2022 draft events is the NBA Draft Combine. The multi-day showcase event will take place on Monday, May 16, through Sunday, May 22, in Chicago. 

Next on schedule is the NBA Draft Lottery. The annual event, which determines the draft order for teams who previously did not make the playoffs, will take place on Tuesday, May 17, in Chicago.

Finally, the 2022 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 23, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. -- home of the Nets.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Sports

Aaron Rodgers 26 mins ago

Packers Officially Extend Aaron Rodgers, Deal Reportedly Worth $150 Million

NFL Free Agency 1 hour ago

Report: CB D.J. Reed to Join Jets on Three-Year Deal After Stint With Seahawks

All 2022 draft events will be held in-person and ticket information will be announced at a later date. Register on NBAEvents.nba.com for updates on 2022 draft event tickets.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

2022 NBA DraftNBA
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us