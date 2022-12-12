2022 NFL MVP Odds: Jalen Hurts Now MVP Favorite After Giants Blowout

Jalen Hurts now odds-on MVP favorite after Giants blowout originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The chants rained down on Jalen Hurts as he left the field at MetLife Stadium Sunday afternoon from Eagles fans who made the trip up the New Jersey Turnpike.

MVP… MVP… MVP…

Yet another dominant performance by the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback not only clinched the team a playoff berth and strengthened its hold on the top seed in the NFC, but turned the MVP race – a runaway for Patrick Mahomes just a few weeks ago – into a dead heat with four weeks to go in the regular season. A look at the latest PointsBet odds show that Hurts and Mahomes are the only true candidates, with no clear favorite.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles QB: +100 (Last week: +175)

After the Eagles’ loss to Washington, Hurts sat at +500 to win MVP. Four weeks later, he’s number one with a bullet. Over his last three games, he’s generated 996 yards of total offense, nine total touchdowns, and led his team to 123 points in three wins over the Packers, Titans, and Giants. That’s the most the Eagles have had in a 3-game span in 72 years! Oh, and he sat out the last nine minutes against the Giants, and the last 11-plus minutes against Tennessee. He can beat you any way you want to get beaten. You pride yourself on stopping the run? He’ll throw for 300 and more. You like to shut down the passing game? He can tuck the ball and run all over you. Between throwing and running, he has 30 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Next week should be another show on the road against the Bears.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB: +150 (Last week: -134)

Mahomes’ stronghold on the top spot in the MVP race has been slipping over the last few weeks, and once again, he has a very middling effort against a Denver Broncos team that prides itself on its defense. Mahomes threw for 352 yards and three scores, but he also threw three interceptions – or as many picks as Hurts has this entire season. Mahomes leads the league in passing yards (4,160) and TD passes (33), but he’s also tied for third in picks (11). That’s one more interception than Hurts has in his last 24 games. Mahomes and the Chiefs should stay alert next week against the Texans, who gave the Cowboys all they could handle Sunday.

Joe Burrow, Bengals QB: +1000 (Last week: +800)

Burrow was solid, if not spectacular, Sunday as he finally beat the Browns for the first time in his career. He threw for 239 yards and two scores, although he did throw one interception. He has the Bengals coming on strong with five straight wins to stay in lockstep with the Ravens atop the AFC North, but a tough matchup awaits next week in Tampa against the Buccaneers.

Josh Allen, Bills QB: +1800 (Last week: +1000)

Allen and the Bills got a nice win Sunday at home against the Jets, but his MVP chances still took a hit as his numbers didn’t exactly pop. He threw for just 147 yards, and ran for 47 more, as Buffalo escaped with a 20-12 win. It’s the fourth straight week he has failed to crack 240 passing yards, and only Matt Ryan has turned the ball over more times this season than Allen’s 15. Buffalo hosts the Dolphins next week.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins QB: +2500 (Last week: +1200)

Tagovailoa’s chances took a colossal hit this week as he absolutely laid an egg on national TV against the Chargers, a team that has one of the worst defenses in the NFL. He finished 10-for-28 with 145 yards, 60 of them on his lone TD pass to Tyreek Hill in a 23-17 loss that was more one-sided than the score indicates. That’s two straight clunkers for a candidate that really couldn’t afford to have one. He’s had a year that exceeded most expectations, especially after a horrifying head injury, but it won’t be enough. The AFC East showdown with the Bills next week should be fun though.