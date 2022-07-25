2022 NFL training camp: Every player on the PUP list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
As training camps across the NFL get underway this week, some stars won’t be on the practice field.
Colts linebacker Darius Leonard, Rams corner Jalen Ramsey and Bills corner Tre’Davious White headline a group of players who will be sidelined for the opening of camps due to injury. White is recovering from a torn ACL, Leonard from back surgery and Ramsey from shoulder surgery. As a result, they’ve each been placed on the PUP list.
Here’s what you need to know about the PUP list, as well as which players are currently on it:
What does the NFL PUP list mean?
The physically unable to perform (PUP) list is for players who are carrying football-related injuries entering training camp. Players on the PUP list are allowed to participate in meetings and use team facilities, but they can’t practice.
There’s no initial penalty for a player going on the PUP list, as they can be activated at any time during the preseason. However, once activated they cannot be returned to the PUP list.
If a player remains on the PUP list to begin the regular season they then become ineligible to practice or play in games for at least the first four weeks. A player on the PUP list counts against the 90-man roster during the preseason, but not the 53-man roster during the regular season.
After the first four weeks of the season, teams have the ability to utilize a 21-day window where a player on the PUP list can practice while still not counting against the 53-man roster. A team has until the end of that window to either activate the player, move them to injured reserve or release them.
What does the NFL NFI list mean?
The non-football injury (NFI) list acts similar to the PUP list, with the main difference being that it’s reserved for players who suffered an injury in a non-NFL setting. This includes rookies who are coming off football-related injuries suffered while in college, such as Lions wideout Jameson Williams who went down with a torn ACL in the national championship game.
Which NFL players are on the PUP and NFI lists?
Here’s a look at all of the players starting training camp on the PUP or NFI list:
Arizona Cardinals
TE Maxx Williams
Atlanta Falcons
LB Deion Jones
Baltimore Ravens
LB Tyus Bowser
RB Gus Edwards
RB J.K. Dobbins
CB Marcus Peters
LT Ronnie Stanley
S Ar’Darius Washington
Buffalo Bills
CB Tre’Davious White
Carolina Panthers
LB Shaq Thompson (likely to go on PUP list)
Cincinnati Bengals
LB Joe Bachie
G Alex Cappa
T La’el Collins
DE Khalid Kareem
S Brandon Wilson
Cleveland Browns
WR David Bell
Detroit Lions
CB Jerry Jacobs
DE Romeo Okwara
DE Josh Paschal
LB Natrez Patrick
WR Jameson Williams
Green Bay Packers
T David Bakhtiari
K Mason Crosby
RB Kylin Hill
DL Dean Lowry
G Elgton Jenkins
DL Hauati Pututau
LB Randy Ramsey
WR Dillon Stoner
WR Patrick Taylor
TE Robert Tonyan
WR Christian Watson
Las Vegas Raiders
DT Johnathan Hankins
Los Angeles Rams
CB Jalen Ramsey
LB Travin Howard
RB Kyren Williams
Indianapolis Colts
LB Darius Leonard
S Rodney McLeod
WR Michael Strachan
Kansas City Chiefs
CB Rashad Fenton
T Lucas Niang
WR Justyn Ross
T Prince Tega Wanogho
Miami Dolphins
CB Byron Jones
Minnesota Vikings
WR Blake Proehl
LB Ryan Connelly
New England Patriots
CB Jonathan Jones
S Jabrill Peppers
RB James White
New Orleans Saints
DE Marcus Davenport
TE Dylan Soehner
WR Michael Thomas
New York Giants
TE Daniel Bellinger
New York Jets
T Mekhi Becton
T George Fant
DE Carl Lawson
G Dru Samia
TE C.J. Uzomah
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Don Gardner
G Sadarius Hutcherson
Tennessee Titans
TE Tommy Hudson
LB Monty Rice
K Caleb Shudak