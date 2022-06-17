2022 U.S. Open: Phil Mickelson Among Notable Players Who Missed the Cut

2022 U.S. Open: Mickelson among notable players who missed the cut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2022 U.S. Open course at The Country Club has proven to be quite difficult this week, even for some of the most talented golfers on the planet.

The cut line during Friday's second round is projected to be 3-over par, and several notable players did not make it and will miss out on the weekend action in Brookline as a result.

Mickelson played horribly at The Country Club, finishing at 11-over par -- tied for his fifth-worst score through 36 holes at a major championship. He made 10 bogeys, two double-bogeys and three birdies in two rounds. One good development for Mickelson was that the fans throughout the week gave him a mostly positive reception.

Mickelson has now missed the cut in the last two major championships he's played. The U.S. Open -- the only one of the four majors Mickelson has failed to win in his career -- has proven particularly difficult for Mickelson of late, especially since his second-place finish in 2013.

2014 : T-28th

: T-28th 2015 : T-64th

: T-64th 2016 : Cut

: Cut 2017 : N/A

: N/A 2018 : T-48th

: T-48th 2019 : T-52nd

: T-52nd 2020 : Cut

: Cut 2021 : T-62nd

: T-62nd 2022: Cut

A total of 15 amateurs played at this U.S. Open and Mickelson placed higher than just three of them.

We shouldn't totally rule out Mickelson as a contender in majors considering he won the PGA Championship just a year ago, which was a pretty impressive feat. However, given his performance both on the PGA Tour and in one LIV Golf event this season, it's to imagine expect Mickelson being much of a factor for the rest of 2022.

Luckily for Mickelson, he won't have to worry about making the cut much this season because LIV Golf doesn't do cuts.

The most surprising golfer to miss the cut was Cameron Smith. He was a trendy pick to win his first major this week, but a 4-over second round put him at 6-over for the tournament. He's now missed the cut in three of the last five U.S. Open tournaments, including last year, too.

Other notable golfers who missed the cut in Brookline include Kevin Chappell (9-over), Billy Horschel (6-over), Louis Oosthuizen (6-over), Tony Finau (5-over) and Kevin Na (5-over).

