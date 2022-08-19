2022 US Open Fan Week: How to Attend, Activities Offered

Tennis is undeniably one of the most expensive sports in the world, but U.S. Open Fan Week is returning to Flushing Meadows in 2022, giving tennis fans the opportunity to experience the action for free.

After going on a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Open Fan Week will be back with activities for the avid tennis player or casual sports fan.

The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center’s fan week attendees will get to experience sights and sounds special to the prestigious Grand Slam and spend time at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Ahead of the 2022 U.S. Open, here’s everything you need to know about the fun-filled fan week:

When and where is U.S. Open Fan Week?

The weeklong event will be held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the home of the U.S. Open, from Tuesday, Aug. 23, to Sunday, Aug. 28.

How much does U.S. Open Fan Week cost to attend?

U.S. Open Fan week is completely free of charge and is open to attendees of all ages.

What events are available during U.S. Open Fan Week?

U.S. Open Qualifying Tournament

If the 2021 U.S. Open taught us anything, it’s to not look past the qualifying rounds.

Last year, tennis fans were stunned to see Britain’s Emma Raducanu start in singles qualifying and win the entire tournament.

The qualifying rounds will feature 128 men and 128 women competing for 16 main draw spots in each bracket. The matches will take place from Tuesday, Aug. 23 to Friday, Aug. 26.

Legends Match

If you're an avid tennis fan, boy will this be exciting for you!

Fans get the chance to see former U.S. Open champs Andy Roddick, Kim Clijsters, James Blake and Lindsay Davenport battle it out in an exhibition match on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. ET.

Featured Player Practices

This is an exciting opportunity for fans to see top competitors partake in featured practices on Grandstand throughout U.S. Open Fan Week.

The practices will provide music and entertainment for fans in attendance.

The practice schedule will be up to date at USOpen.org.

Arthur Ashe Stadium Experience

Some lucky fans throughout the week will get the opportunity to enter Arthur Ashe Stadium to view practices and get an inside look into the world's largest tennis stadium.

To sign up for the experience, you must get a Fan Access Pass ahead of time.

Chase Sound Check

This music event will take place on the Fan Week Heart Stage on Friday, Aug. 26.

While the 2022 musical visitors have not yet been announced, the Chase Sound Examine featured appearances by LANY and Leon Bridges in 2019.

U.S. Open Media Day

For the first time ever, fans get to experience media day and hear directly from the tournament's best players.

Those in attendance will witness players answering questions from the media on Friday, Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. ET.

To sign up for the experience, you must get a Fan Access Pass ahead of time.

Arthur Ashe Kids Day

Arguably the most exciting event of fan week, Arthur Ashe Kids Day is the perfect Saturday outing for families.

The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27 and the first 1000 kids onsite get a free Wilson tennis racquet.

Fans will get the chance to play tennis or participate in activities around the grounds.

There will be a special live performance by one of the hottest new artists of 2022, Em Beihold, and other featured appearances.

A full breakdown of Arthur Ashe Kids Day can be found on USOpen.org.

Flavors of the Open

This new event gives food-lovers the chance to taste a wide range of culinary options that the U.S. Open has to offer.

Taking place at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. ET, the culinary experience also gives attendees exclusive access to an evening practice.

Flavors of the Open is the only fan week event that requires ticket purchase, and attendees must be at least 21 years old.