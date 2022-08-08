2023 MLB free agency: When it is, biggest available names this offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The MLB world saw the trade deadline shake up the landscape of the 2022 baseball season.

We can now begin to set our focus on free agency and witness some of the best talents in the league make impacts on their new teams.

MLB fans can look forward to when some of the best talent hits the 2023 free agent market.

Here’s everything you need to know about 2023 MLB free agency and some of the biggest available names:

When does MLB free agency start?

As soon as an MLB season ends, all players on expiring contracts become free agents but have to wait at least five days before signing with another club.

The free agency typically lasts several months and players are allowed to sign with teams at any point during the off-season.

Who is eligible for MLB free agency?

A player is eligible to become a free agent after reaching six years of play in the MLB or when a team releases a player prior to six years of play in the league.

Players that sign with a team with fewer than six years of service time are under the control of that club until reaching free agency.

Who are the best MLB free agents in 2023?

The 2023 pool of MLB free agents will be filled with incredible talent.

Here are some of the best players who will be on the open market:

Aaron Judge, RF, New York Yankees

Age: 30 | 2022 Salary: $19,000,000 | Market Value: $32,077,279

Trea Turner, SS, Los Angeles Dodgers

Age: 29 | 2022 Salary: $21,000,000 | Market Value: $28,799,459

Nolan Arenado, 3B, St. Louis Cardinals

Age: 31 | 2022 Salary: $35,000,000 | Market Value: N/A

Jacob deGrom, RHP, New York Mets

Age: 34 | 2022 Salary: $30,500,000 | Market Value: $36,036,578

Justin Verlander, SP, Houston Astros

Age: 39 | 2022 Salary: $25,000,000 | Market Value: N/A

Carlos Rodón, LHP, San Francisco Giants

Age: 29 | 2022 Salary: $22,500,000 | Market Value: $29,424,913

Willson Contreras, C, Chicago Cubs

Age: 30 | 2022 Salary: $9,625,000 | Market Value: N/A

Brandon Nimmo, CF, New York Mets

Age: 29 | 2022 Salary: $7,000,000 | Market Value: $13.151,418

David Price, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers

Age: 36 | 2022 Salary: $32,000,000 | Market Value: N/A

Chris Sale, SP, Boston Red Sox

Age: 33 | 2022 Salary: $27,500,000 | Market Value: N/A

J.D. Martinez, SP, Boston Red Sox

Age: 34 | 2022 Salary: $19,350,000 | Market Value: $23,270,035

Noah Syndergaard, SP, Philadelphia Phillies

Age: 29 | 2022 Salary: $21,000,000 | Market Value: $16,068,690

Charlie Morton, SP, Atlanta Braves

Age: 38 | 2022 Salary: $20,000,000 | Market Value: N/A

Brandon Belt, 1B, San Francisco Giants

Age: 34 | 2022 Salary: $18,400,000 | Market Value: $17,103,132

Charlie Blackmon, DH, Colorado Rockies

Age: 36 | 2022 Salary: $18,333,334 | Market Value: N/A

Eric Hosmer, 1B, Boston Red Sox

Age: 32 | 2022 Salary: $13,000,000 | Market Value: N/A

Adam Wainwright, SP, Arizona Cardinals

Age: 40 | 2022 Salary: $17,500,000 | Market Value: $35,699,108

Nathan Eovaldi, SP, Arizona Cardinals

Age: 32 | 2022 Salary: $17,000,000 | Market Value: $19,781,509

Clayton Kershaw, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers

Age: 34 | 2022 Salary: $17,000,000 | Market Value: $31,810,686

Jose Abreu, 1B, Chicago White Sox

Age: 35 | 2022 Salary: $19,666,668 | Market Value: $9,104,448

Evan Longoria, 3B, San Francisco Giants

Age: 36| 2022 Salary: $13,000,000 | Market Value: N/A

Was Juan Soto a free agent in 2022?

Juan Soto was made available in July after he declined a 15-year, $440 million extension offer with the Nationals.

On Tuesday, Soto was traded to the San Diego Padres.

Soto is now eligible to enter free agency after the 2024 season.