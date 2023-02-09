2023 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Durant to the Suns, Kyrie Joins Mavs

2023 NBA trade deadline tracker: KD to the Suns, Kyrie joins Mavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If an overnight trade late Wednesday night is any indication, the NBA is in for an unforgettable trade deadline.

The Brooklyn Nets have reshaped the landscape of the league through two trades. With Kevin Durant heading to the desert and Kyrie Irving going to Dallas, what big moves are left on the table for teams to make on Thursday?

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Here’s a look at all of the trades so far:

What time is the 2023 NBA trade deadline?

This year’s NBA trade deadline is set for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Bucks bring in Jae Crowder

Bucks receive: Jae Crowder

Jae Crowder Nets receive: Five second-round picks

At long last, the Bucks reportedly landed Jae Crowder. The 32-year-old wing has yet to suit up this season after seeking a new destination outside of Phoenix, and he now adds depth to one of the Eastern Conference’s top contenders.

Celtics pick up Mike Muscala

Celtics receive: Mike Muscala

Mike Muscala Thunder receive: Justin Jackson, two second-round picks

The Boston Celtics reportedly picked up a bench option in Mike Muscala from the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 31-year-old big man is shooting 39.4% from 3-point range this season.

Suns land Kevin Durant in blockbuster trade with Nets

Suns receive: Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant Nets receive: Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, 2028 pick swap, first-round draft picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029

Mat Ishbia isn’t playing around.

He was introduced as the Phoenix Suns’ new owner on Wednesday, and within hours, his team reportedly acquired a future Hall of Famer.

For Phoenix, the acquisition of Durant immediately makes them a top contender in the Western Conference and the NBA at large. The Nets, meanwhile, overhauled their franchise on the fly, picked up some promising players and reloaded on draft capital that they lacked after trading for James Harden in 2021.

Jakob Poeltl returns to Toronto

Raptors receive: Jakob Poeltl

Jakob Poeltl Spurs receive: Khem Birch, protected 2024 first-round pick, two second-round picks

Poeltl was one of the most coveted centers in this year’s trade market, and now he’s back with the team that took him with the ninth overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. The 27-year-old’s contract expires at the end of this season.

By moving off of Poeltl, the 14-41 Spurs are improving their chances in the Victor Wembenyama sweepstakes.

Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson reunited with Knicks

Knicks receive: Josh Hart

Josh Hart Trail Blazers receive: Cam Reddish, Svi Mykhailiuk, protected first-round pick

Jalen Brunson’s reaction says it all after he learned the New York Knicks traded for his former Villanova teammate.

Lakers deal Russell Westbrook, receive D’Angelo Russell in three-team trade

Lakers receive: D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt

D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt Jazz receive: Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, Lakers 2027 first-round pick (top-4 protected)

Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, Lakers 2027 first-round pick (top-4 protected) Timberwolves receive: Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, second-round picks in 2024, 2025 and 2026

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2027 and 2029 first-round picks were some of the biggest assets surrounding this year’s trade deadline, and they packaged one to build a more well-rounded roster this season. Like Poeltl, Russell is back with the team that drafted him, and he will make the move to L.A. with former Jazz role players Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt.

Mike Conley will take Russell’s place in Minnesota, but don’t expect Russell Westbrook to suit up in Utah.

Nets fulfill Kyrie Irving’s trade request, send him to Mavs

Mavericks receive: Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris

Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris Nets receive: Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2029 first-round pick, 2027 and 2029 second-round picks

The KD-Kyrie era in Brooklyn ended before the Nets traded Durant to the Suns.

Two days after Irving requested a trade out of the Big Apple, the Nets obliged him with a move to Dallas. Irving debuted for the Mavs on Wednesday and scored a team-high 24 points in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kings acquire Kessler Edwards from Nets

Kings receive: Kessler Edwards

Kessler Edwards Nets receive: Cash, draft rights to David Michineau

Along with Durant and Irving, the Nets also dealt Kessler Edwards. The Sacramento Kings picked up the 22-year-old forward for cash considerations and the rights to David Michineau.

Spurs pick up Dewayne Dedmon from Heat

Spurs receive: Dewayne Dedmon, 2028 Heat second-round pick

Dewayne Dedmon, 2028 Heat second-round pick Heat receive: Cash

The Miami Heat opened up a roster spot by parting with backup big man Dewayne Dedmon, while the Spurs added a second-round pick.