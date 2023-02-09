Kelly Clarkson Makes History as NFL Honors Show Host

The 2023 NFL Hall of Fame class will be announced on Thursday, February 9 on NBC.

North Texan, Emmy and Grammy-award winning recording artist and daytime talk show host Kelly Clarkson will be the first woman to host the show.

Three former Dallas Cowboys are modern-era finalists.

Linebacker Zack Thomas (1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys), safety Darren Woodson (1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys) and outside linebacker Demarcus Ware (2005-2013 Dallas Cowboys, 2014-2016 Denver Broncos).

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The finalists are determined by a vote of the Hall’s Selection Committee. They started with 129 nominees and trimmed that to the 28 finalists up for the Hall.

NBC 5 talked to Ware recently about the nomination and what it would mean to him to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and get the coveted gold jacket.

“I get the opportunity to walk through that tunnel one more time,” Ware said. “You get to see the fireworks again. Not just in Cowboys stadium with 100,000 fans screaming for you, but now it would be the opportunity to walk through one more time and put that jacket on. The world has to listen and I get to do that one more time. There would be nothing better and I’m just honored.”

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be inducted during the NFL Honors show, which will air at 8pm CT on NBC and Peacock.