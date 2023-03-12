2023 Women's NCAA Tournament Bracket: Seedings, Matchups Revealed

2023 Women’s NCAA Tournament seedings, matchups revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Can South Carolina maintain it's flawless 32-0 start? Or will another team spoil the party?
Those questions will now be further analyzed following Selection Sunday's bracket reveal of the 2023 Women's NCAA Tournament.
The Gamecocks, led by Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke, unsurprisingly claimed a No. 1 seed. Joining them are Indiana, Virginia Tech and Stanford.
Here's a full look at the seeds and matchups from the four regions in the 2023 Women's NCAA Tournament:
What is the 2023 March Madness Women’s bracket?
Here are the seedings and matchups from the four regions -- Greenville 1, Greenville 2, Seattle 3 and Seattle 4 -- in 2023:
Greenville Regional 1
- No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Norfolk State
- No. 8 South Florida vs. No. 9 Marquette
- No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Sacramento State
- No. 5 Oklahoma vs. No. 12 Portland
- No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Southern Utah
- No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 Illinois/Mississippi State
- No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 15 Holy Cross
- No. 7 Arizona vs. No. 10 West Virginia
Greenville Regional 2
- No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 16 Tennessee Tech/Monmouth
- No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Miami (Fla.)
- No. 4 Villanova vs. No. 13 Cleveland State
- No. 5 Washington State vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast
- No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Hawai'i
- No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 11 UNLV
- No. 2 Utah vs. No. 15 Gardner-Webb
- No. 7 NC State vs. No. 10 Princeton
Seattle Regional 3
- No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 16 Chattanooga
- No. 8 USC vs. No. 9 South Dakota State
- No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Saint Louis
- No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 12 Toledo
- No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 14 James Madison
- No. 6 UNC vs. No. 11 Purdue/St. John's
- No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Vermont
- No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 10 Alabama
Seattle Regional 4
- No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 16 Southern/Sacred Heart
- No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Gonzaga
- No. 4 Texas vs. No. 13 East Carolina
- No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 12 Drake
- No. 3 Duke vs. No. 14 Iona
- No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 11 Middle Tennessee
- No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 14 SE Louisiana
- No. 7 Florida State vs. No. 10 Georgia
Here's a look at the full bracket:
When are the 2023 March Madness Women’s games?
Following Selection Sunday’s bracket reveal, here are the key dates for the women’s side:
- First Four games: Wednesday and Thursday, March 15-16
- First round: Friday and Saturday, March 17-18
- Second round: Sunday and Monday, March 19-20
- Sweet 16: Friday and Saturday, March 24-25
- Elite 8: Sunday and Monday, March 26-27
- Final Four: 7 and 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 31
- National championship game: 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 2
Where is the 2023 March Madness Women’s Final Four?
American Airlines Center, home of the Dallas Mavericks, is the host venue for the 2023 Women’s Final Four.
The top 16 seeds will host first- and second-round games, including the First Four games.
When is the 2023 March Madness Women’s Final Four and national championship game?
The Final Four of the 2023 Women’s NCAA Tournament is on Friday, March 31 with the title game on Sunday, April 2.