The 2024 NASCAR season is still in progress, but the slate for 2025 is already set.

NASCAR revealed the full schedule for next season on Thursday, with several key changes on the horizon.

Most notably, the Cup Series will visit Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, a road course located in Mexico City that is an annual stop on the Formula One schedule.

It will be the first points-paying international race in modern history for the Cup Series, which previously held exhibition events in Japan and Australia decades ago. The second-tier Xfinity Series raced in Mexico City at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez from 2005 to 2008.

After the June visit to Mexico, the Cup Series will have a revamped playoff schedule beginning in September. Darlington Raceway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway and World Wide Technology Raceway have been added to the 10-race postseason, with Watkins Glen International, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway being moved into the regular season.

The 2025 season begins with the exhibition Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, which was previously announced. A second exhibition, the All-Star Race, will be held at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the third straight year. Also of note, there is just one off weekend (April 20 for Easter) over the 38 weeks from Feb. 16 to Nov. 2.

NBC Sports will take over NASCAR coverage for the final 14 races of the 2025 season, beginning at Iowa Speedway on Aug. 3 through the championship event at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 2.

Here's the full 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule with the broadcast partner for each race: