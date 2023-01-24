Crime and Courts

49ers' Charles Omenihu Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

Omenihu was arrested Monday after his girlfriend told police he had pushed her to the ground during an argument

By Stephen Ellison

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu was arrested Monday on suspicion of domestic violence after his girlfriend told police he pushed her to the ground during an argument, according to the San Jose Police Department.

At about 4:40 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 300 block of Santana Row on a report of a domestic violence incident, police said. When they arrived, a woman told them her boyfriend, Omenihu, pushed her to the ground during an argument.

Officers did not see any visible injuries to the woman, but she complained of pain to her arm, police said. She declined any medical attention.

San Jose PD
Charles Omenihu
Omenihu was still at the scene and gave officers a statement. He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence, and he was served with an emergency protective restraining order, police said.

Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County jail and later was released on bail, police said. The case will be submitted to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

The 49ers released a statement Tuesday, saying: "We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information."

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

