49ers QB C.J. Beathard’s Brother Fatally Stabbed, Nashville Police Say

Clayton Beathard was a junior quarterback this season at Long Island University. 

Tragedy struck the 49ers family early Saturday morning when the younger brother of quarterback C.J. Beathard was fatally stabbed outside a Nashville bar, according to police.

Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they died, Nashville Police announced in a statement. A third stabbing victim, a 21-year-old man, was treated and released.

Clayton Beathard was a junior quarterback this season at Long Island University. He the younger brother of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, the son of country music songwriter Casey Beathard and grandson of NFL Hall of Fame executive Bobby Beathard.

“The fatal stabbings appear to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside Dogwood Bar and then turned physical when the parties went outside,” police disclosed.

Midtown Hills Precinct detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the man in a surveillance photo. That man is being sought for questioning in the fatal stabbings, and anyone who recognizes him from the photo is asked to contact Nashville Police's "Crime Stoppers" at 615-742-7463.

