5 State Champions Crowned on Day 1 at Mohegan Sun

The high school basketball season is coming to an end this weekend and five teams earned state titles on Saturday.

East Catholic beat Northwest Catholic for the boys Division I championship. It's the Eagles' third straight state title.

"I'm ecstatic," said East Catholic head coach Luke Reilly. "Everybody contributed, everybody chipped in. We needed all 19 guys in the program and it's just magic."

Hamden girls basketball defeated Fairfield Ludlowe in a battle of unbeatens to earn their first state title in program history.

"This is -- is there another word for amazing? This is amazing," said Hamden head coach Amanda Forcucci. "It's emotional. We got the sendoff from the police and fire in Hamden and we had girls crying then. It's just so emotional. It mean's so much to our town and community."

In Class M, East Hampton girls basketball earned the trophy after knocking off Valley Regional. It's the Bellringers' second state title in program history and first since 1980.

"This was a title for the town, everybody in it," said East Hampton head coach Shaun Russell. "The girls did a great job all year, very resilient."

"We feel on top of the world, the most amazing feeling," said East Hampton junior Jacquelyn Russell. "To be able to be with these girls and everybody I love the most and be able to produce it out on the court is the most amazing thing."

Windsor Locks boys basketball won the Division 5 state championship, beating Shepaug Valley.

"It means everything to me to be able to win a state championship and bring it back to the crib," said Windsor Locks sophomore Sincere Monroe.

"I don't know what to feel right now but it feels just above me, bigger than me," added senior Evan Courtney.

Lastly, Northwest Catholic girls basketball defeated Kolbe Cathedral to win the Class S state championship.