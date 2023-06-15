What to Know Nine people are accused of stealing major artwork and sports memorabilia -- including World Series rings and MVP plaques for baseball legends Yogi Berra and Roger Maris -- in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York over the span of two decades.

After stealing the items, the suspects transported the stolen goods back to Northeastern Pennsylvania, often to the home of one of the suspects, investigators said. They then allegedly melted the memorabilia down into metal discs or bars that were easy to transport. They then sold the raw metal in the New York City area for hundreds or thousands of dollars, significantly less than the items would be worth at fair market value, officials said.

One of the suspects also allegedly burned one of the stolen items, the painting “Upper Hudson,” by Jasper Crospey, in order to stop investigators from recovering it. The painting was worth approximately $500,000, officials said. Many of the stolen items have not yet been recovered, according to investigators.

Nicholas Dombek, 53, of Thornhurst, Pennsylvania, Damien Boland, 47, of Moscow, Pennsylvania, Alfred Atsus, 47, of Covington Township, Pennsylvania, and Joseph Atsus, 48, of Roaring Brook, Pennsylvania, were all indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit theft of major artwork, concealment or disposal of objects of cultural heritage and interstate transportation of stolen property, officials announced on Thursday.

The four men were also charged with theft of major artwork and concealment or disposal of objects of cultural heritage while Dombek was charged with interstate transportation of stolen property as well.

Five more suspects – Thomas Trotta, 48, of Moscow, Pennsylvania, Frank Tassiello, 50, of Scranton, Pennsylvania, Daryl Rinker, 50, of Thornhurst, Pennsylvania, Dawn Trotta, 51, of Covington Township, Pennsylvania, and Ralph Parry, 45, of Covington Township, Pennsylvania – were also charged for their alleged roles in the theft, officials said.

The FBI, Pennsylvania State Police, New Jersey State Police, New York State Police and several police departments in multiple states all took part in the investigation.

The stolen items include the following: