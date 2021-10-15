Everything You Need to Know About Red Sox-Astros Game 1

The Boston Red Sox play the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Friday night with Chris Sale as the starting pitcher.

Even Sale is holding his breath after calling his performance leading into the series “absolutely horrible.” He just had two of the worst starts of his career back-to-back.

So should Sox fans panic? Maybe not.

Sale said he’s not one to make excuses, but with his injury and Tommy John surgery, he basically had two years off from pitching. He said he’s trying to iron out some kinks and has been working hard since his last time on the mound to get everything back in sync.

“I needed repetitions. Anytime you want to be good at something or anytime you want to be consistent at something, you need reps. You just have to do it," Sale said. "You can’t run a marathon without running a marathon. You can’t just wake up one day and say, 'You know what, I’m just going to run 26 miles,' and then do it and think you’re going to be successful at that. You have to practice that.”

Sale said manager Alex Cora’s confidence to start him in Friday night's game meant a lot.

Meanwhile, slugger J.D. Martinez said he's feeling good after coming off an ankle injury. He likes the lineup and how they’re hitting. But more than anything, Martinez said he feels this Red Sox team has something special - the ability to will themselves to win when it seems impossible.

“Every time it comes down to the wire, last game they always find a way to step up," Martinez said. "We got swept early on in the year by Baltimore, then we turn around and sweep Tampa, you know? So it’s just ball. You never know.”

Polar Park, the home of the Triple-A WooSox, is holding a watch party for Red Sox fans Friday, with the game on the videoboard and TVs in the DCU Club. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and admission is free.