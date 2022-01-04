Ahead of Open, Djokovic Says He Has ‘Exemption Permission' for Australia

Novak Djokovic looks to be heading to the Australian Open.

The top-ranked Djokovic said in a post on Instagram on Tuesday he has got “an exemption permission” to travel to Australia.

Djokovic has continually refused to reveal if he is vaccinated against the coronavirus, a requirement to play in Melbourne.

If he plays at the year’s first major, he will seek a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title. He is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20.

Djokovic has dominated the Australian Open in recent years, winning each of the past three titles and eight of the last 11. He holds the all-time tournament record for most overall wins at nine.