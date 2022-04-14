2022 NFL Draft

Aidan Hutchinson, Malik Willis Among 21 Prospects Who Will Attend 2022 NFL Draft

By Logan Reardon

NFL announces 21 prospects who will attend 2022 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially set to begin in two weeks, with the first round held on Thursday, April 28.

Now, we know the prospects who will attend the event in Las Vegas.

The NFL officially unveiled a list of 21 prospects who will attend the 2022 NFL Draft. While there's no guarantee that they will be the first 21 players off the board, prospects who attend the draft are generally first-round picks. A drop to the second round means waiting around for another day, in what would be a demoralizing 24 hours.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here's the full list of prospects who will attend the 2022 NFL Draft, organized by position:

  • Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
  • Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
  • Drake London, WR, USC
  • Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
  • Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
  • Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
  • Evan Neal, OL, Alabama
  • Ickey Ekwonu, OL, NC State
  • Charles Cross, OL, Mississippi State
  • Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College
  • Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
  • Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
  • Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
  • Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
  • Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State
  • George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
  • Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
  • Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
  • Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
  • Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
  • Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas, with the first round on Thursday, April 28, at 8 p.m. ET, rounds two and three on Friday, April 29, at 7 p.m. ET and rounds four through seven on Saturday, April 30, at noon ET.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

2022 NFL DraftAidan HutchinsonMalik Willis
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us