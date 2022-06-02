Al Horford Makes History in NBA Finals Debut With Six 3-Pointers Made

Here's how Al Horford made history in long-awaited Finals debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Fifteen seasons and 141 playoff games were worth the wait for Boston Celtics forward Al Horford.

In his NBA Finals debut on Thursday, Horford didn't just lead his team in scoring in a 120-108 win over the Golden State Warriors, he made some history in the process.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Horford scored 26 points for Boston, connecting on 9 of 12 shots from the field — including 6 of 8 from 3-point range. Horford's six made 3s were the most ever for a player in his Finals debut, as well as a career-high for Horford himself between the regular or postseasons -- a total of 1,092 games.

Not bad for someone a night before turning 36 years old.

Horford had 11 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, a frame in which the Celtics outscored the Warriors, 40-16, to steal homecourt advantage in stunning fashion. He had the 3-point basket which put Boston ahead for good, 106-103, on a feed from Payton Pritchard with 5:10 remaining.

Horford also had six rebounds, three assists and a steal in his Finals debut, logging 33 minutes on the floor for the Celtics.