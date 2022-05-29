Al Horford Played Game 6 Following Death of Grandfather

Al Horford played Game 6 vs. Heat with heavy heart originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals was played under difficult circumstances for Al Horford.

ESPN Deportes first reported that the grandfather of the Boston Celtics big man, José Reynoso Núñez, passed away at 81 on Thursday, a day before the Heat forced a seventh game with a 111-103 win at TD Garden.

FalleciÃ³ esta madrugada don JosÃ© Reynoso, padre de mi amiga y colega @arelismreynoso y abuelo del estelar jugador NBA @Al_Horford



TenÃ­a 81 aÃ±os. SerÃ¡ sepultado el sÃ¡bado en Puerto Plata, Rep. Dominicana.#QEPD #RIP pic.twitter.com/64zQ3Un2k3 — Enrique Rojas/ESPN (@Enrique_Rojas1) May 26, 2022

Núñez, Horford's maternal grandfather, was suffering from "various ailments," ESPN reported.

According to ESPN, Horford traveled separately from his teammates to Game 5 in Miami so that he could be with his family in Atlanta, where Núñez had been spending his final months alongside other family members prior to returning to his native Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. A funeral for Núñez was held Saturday, ESPN reported.

Horford's sister, Anna, confirmed the news of her grandfather's death via Twitter.

Thank you to everyone who sent kind words Alâs way. He & his abuelo were very close. Some things are bigger than basketball. — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) May 28, 2022

It is unclear whether or not Horford was able to travel to Puerto Plata, also his hometown, for the funeral. He is expected to play in Game 7 for the Celtics on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. in Miami, where he'll attempt to earn his first trip to the NBA Finals after 140 postseason games without one, the most of all-time.