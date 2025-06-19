Connecticut Sun

Alyssa Thomas and Lexi Held score 14 apiece to lead Mercury past Sun 83-75

Jun 18, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Lexi Held (1) shoots over Connecticut Sun forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) during the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Alyssa Thomas had 14 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds against her former team, Satou Sabally added 12 points and a season-high 15 rebounds as the Phoenix Mercury beat the Connecticut Sun 83-75 Wednesday night.

Phoenix (9-4) has won three in a row for the first time this season.

Lexi Held added 14 points, Kahleah Copper 13 and Kitija Laksa 11 for the Mercury.

Connecticut (2-10) is off to its worst start in franchise history. The Sun have lost four straight games and five of six.

Rookie Aneesa Morrow scored a season-high 16 points for the Sun. Jacy Sheldon hit three 3s and finished with 13 points. Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 10 points, a career-high 14 rebounds and a season-best three blocks.

The Mercury snapped a four-game skid against Connecticut and a six-game losing streak at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Phoenix scored the game’s first 10 points as Connecticut started 0 for 5 from the field and committed four turnovers before finishing 4-of-19 shooting in the first quarter.

Sheldon had 11 points, including three 3s, as Connecticut used a 16-4 run to trim its deficit to 39-35. Sheldon capped the run with the reverse layup. Thomas had two layups and an assist as the Sun scored nine of the last 11 first-half points to take a 48-36 lead into the break.

Thomas, who helped the Sun reach the WNBA Finals in 2019 and 2022 and was traded to Phoenix in the offseason, returned from a five-game absence due to a calf injury.

The Sun host Dallas on Sunday.

