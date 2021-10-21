College Sports

American Athletic Conference Adds Six Schools From Conference USA

Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, North Texas, UTSA, Rice and UAB are moving to the American Athletic Conference

By Logan Reardon

USA Today Sports

The American Athletic Conference is expanding after the recent departure of several universities.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), Florida Atlantic University, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, the University of North Texas, Rice University and the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) will join the AAC after previously competing in Conference USA, the AAC announced Thursday.

There is no set date for those schools to join the conference, but ESPN reported the earliest they could join would be the 2023-24 season.

Adding six new schools will bring the AAC's membership to 15 overall, with 14 teams for football and men's and women's basketball.

The University of Cincinnati, the University of Central Florida and the University of Houston were accepted to join the Big 12 last month and will be leaving the AAC. The University of Connecticut left the AAC to rejoin the Big East in 2020.

