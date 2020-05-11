American Hockey League Cancels Rest of 2019-20 Season

The American Hockey League is canceling the rest of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hartford Wolf Pack and Bridgeport Sound Tigers are both part of the AHL.

“After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions,” American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer David Andrews said in a statement,

The league is focusing on preparing for the 2020-21 season.

“The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21,” the statement says.

The AHL’s standings and statistics as of March 12 are being considered final and official and that will be the basis for determining league awards for the 2019-20 season.