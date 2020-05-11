Hartford Wolf Pack

American Hockey League Cancels Rest of 2019-20 Season

The decision will affect the Hartford Wolf Pack and Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

NBC Universal, Inc.

The American Hockey League is canceling the rest of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hartford Wolf Pack and Bridgeport Sound Tigers are both part of the AHL.

“After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions,” American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer David Andrews said in a statement,

Sports

Major League Baseball 17 hours ago

Under 1% of MLB Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus Antibodies

UConn 23 hours ago

UConn Holds Virtual Commencement for Class of 2020

Download the free NBC Connecticut App for the latest on the coronavirus pandemic, including live news conferences, a town by town breakdown of the latest cases in our state and push alerts with breaking news updates

The league is focusing on preparing for the 2020-21 season.

“The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21,” the statement says.

The AHL’s standings and statistics as of March 12 are being considered final and official and that will be the basis for determining league awards for the 2019-20 season. 

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Hartford Wolf PackhockeyAmerican Hockey LeagueBridgeport Sound Tigers
Coronavirus Pandemic Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us