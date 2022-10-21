An autographed Tom Brady rookie card sold for astounding price originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The sports card market has experienced plenty of volatility since 2020, and even though prices are mostly down from the highs of 2021, certain players and sets are still seeing strong sales.

The most recent example was the sale of a 2000 Playoff Contenders autographed rookie card of Tom Brady.

This card is the championship ticket variation serial numbered to 100 copies. It features an on-card autograph (most modern cards contain sticker autos) and is graded a mint 9/10 by Beckett Grading Services (BGS) with a 10/10 autograph grade. It's not easy to find this card in such a high grade.

This particular copy sold for $2.4 million during PWCC's latest premier auction.

TMZ reports that price is the "third-highest public auction sale for a Brady card and the third-highest public auction sale for a trading card this year."

An incredible piece of cardboard history for nearly any collector. 💯 pic.twitter.com/T5AlV4pLSx — PWCC (@PWCCmarketplace) October 19, 2022

The 2000 Contenders championship ticket autograph card is considered Brady's best rookie card.

He doesn't have too many autographed rookie cards, which was typical of a sixth-round draft pick in 2000, and many of them show him in a University of Michigan jersey and not a Patriots jersey.

Brady holds many NFL records, including seven Super Bowl titles, six of which were won as a member of the Patriots.