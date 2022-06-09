Angels tried to use Nickelback songs to snap franchise-record losing streak originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

That best describes what the Los Angeles Angels did on Wednesday night.

With the Angels mired in a franchise-record 13-game losing streak that’s seen manager Joe Maddon get fired and superstar Mike Trout pick up a groin injury, the club’s coaching staff came up with an odd slump-busting tactic for their home game against the Boston Red Sox.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

All Angels batters walked to the plate to music from the band Nickelback. According to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, the players weren't aware of the walk-up music change until Shohei Ohtani led off the bottom of the first inning to the song "Photograph."

Here it is, folks: Shohei Ohtani walking up to Nickelback’s “Photograph.” pic.twitter.com/DV1RHeOVUN — Sarah Wexler (@SarahWexler32) June 9, 2022

OK, I have the song list ...



Ohtani: "Photograph"

Adell: "Rockstar"

Walsh: "How You Remind Me"

Duffy: "Someday"

Lagares: "If Today Was Your Last Day"

Marsh: "When We Stand Together"

Mayfield: "What Are You Waiting For?"

Suzuki: "This Afternoon"

Wade: "Animals" — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) June 9, 2022

Why Nickelback you're probably asking? Well, apparently Angels quality assurance coach Tim Buss is a big fan.

just kidding it wasn't Nevin who pushed for the Nickelback walk-ups, thank you @EricaLWeston for the important reporting on this matter pic.twitter.com/sDYS41XG2m — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) June 9, 2022

But Nickelback didn't propel the Angels to victory. In fact, playing their music might have backfired.

The Angels mustered zero extra-base hits as they were shut out in a 1-0 loss to Boston for their record-extending 14th straight defeat.

Los Angeles probably would have been better off using no walk-up music at all.