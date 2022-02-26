Ansonia's JoJo Sanchez Hits the 1,000-Point Mark With Family by Her Side

Earlier this month, Ansonia senior JoJo Sanchez became the ninth player in program history to reach 1,000 career points.

"The feeling was like 'I didn't think it really happened,'" said Sanchez. "I made a lay up and went to go run back and everyone just started cheering."

Right after achieving the milestone, Sanchez got a big hug from two important people. First her mom and then her stepmom Natalie Ramadanovic, who is also an assistant coach for the Chargers.

"I've been coaching her since sixth grade so I've been waiting for that moment for six years," said Ramadanovic.

"Knowing what she's been through, it meant a lot for me to share the moment with her and for her to be here for it," said Sanchez.

Last August, Natalie was diagnosed with Stage 3 HER2-positive breast cancer. She has made sure not to let her diagnosis get in the way of her commitment to the team.

"I haven't missed a game, I missed one practice," said Ramadanovic. "I try to be here every day putting all of my effort into it even when I don't feel well. I'm doing the best I can. I walk around proud with my shaved head, you know, it keeps my mind off of having cancer because you don't always want to think about and deal with it so the girls have absolutely helped me stay focused."

Natalie's strength has inspired everyone around her, especially her stepdaughter who will never forget that 1,000-point moment.

"It touched my heart to see her there," said Sanchez. "Every day, I see what she goes through and it makes me want to play harder for her."

"If I've inspired her, that's fantastic," said Ramadanovic. "She's inspired me even more."