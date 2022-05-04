MLB

Astros Manager Dusty Baker Becomes 12th Coach in MLB History to Reach 2,000 Wins

Baker joins an exclusive list of MLB managers who have eventually gone on to the Hall of Fame with his latest accolade

By Sanjesh Singh

Astros' Dusty Baker becomes 12th coach in MLB history to reach 2,000 wins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

There’s a new Major League Baseball manager in the exclusive 2,000-win club.

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker reached the milestone after his team secured a 4-0 win on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners.

Baker joins 11 other managers who have hit this mark during their respective careers, and 10 of them have been enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame. The only other one is former San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy, who retired after the 2019 season.

After an 18-year career as a player that included stints with the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Giants and Oakland Athletics, Baker began life as a manager in 1993 with the Giants, a season in which he won NL Manager of the Year.

Baker also was the manager of the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals before joining the Astros in 2020. Houston’s record in 2022 is currently 13-11. 

The next active coach on the hunt for 2,000 wins is Terry “Tito” Francona of the Minnesota Twins with 1,792 wins and counting. 

