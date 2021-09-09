Athletics, MLB Aware of Threats Toward Jake Diekman, Family

A's, MLB made aware of threats toward Diekman family originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Amanda Diekman, wife of Athletics reliever Jake Diekman, took to Twitter on Wednesday to post a disturbing story about an incident that occurred at the family’s rental home on Saturday morning which involved a man in their neighborhood who delivered threats to the family.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“While we were sleeping, someone tried to break into our rental home and said he knew my husband lived there, as well as mentioning, and describing our 2-year-old daughter,” Amanda wrote.

I feel for anyone who has gone through this. You never think it could happen to you and then it does. pic.twitter.com/9ZwJNrktZ1 — Amanda Diekman (@Amanda_Diekman) September 8, 2021

The A’s said on Wednesday they were aware of the incident, as was Major League Baseball. A statement from the team was obtained by The San Francisco Chronicle, which read as follows:

“We have been treating this situation seriously since we were first made aware of it the morning of the incident. We immediately contacted MLB and our local Resident Security Agent for their assistance. Our RSA continues to work alongside the Diekman's. The safety of our players and employees is our top priority.”

The 23-year-old perpetrator, who lives in the same neighborhood as the Diekmans, was banging on the doors and windows at approximately 7:40 AM on Saturday. Both Amanda and Jake answered the door, thinking the house might have been on fire, or something similar in nature, NBC Sports California has learned.

The man started screaming that he was aware Jake resided at the location and said he was going to shoot the family.

That’s when the Diekmans slammed the door and dialed 9-1-1.

Law enforcement found the man two hours later and then put him under a Code Section 5150 hold. The hold, according to the Family Education and Resource Center, “allows a person with a mental challenge to be involuntarily detained for a 72-hour psychiatric hospitalization.”

Following that 72-hour window, he was released.

In Amanda’s statement on Twitter, she said “they told us he was ‘mentally ill,’ and couldn’t be charged or go to jail for what he did because of his mental health status.”

Jake quote-tweeted Amanda on Twitter saying: “If someone were to hurt the women in my life and the law didn’t take care of it, what would I do? Pretty awful things.”

As of now, the Diekmans do have a restraining filed against the man, but “were told after numerous attempts, they were unable to serve him,” and they will have to attend court date which is still around 10 days away.

“It is a very violating, scary, upsetting, frustrating and unfair thing to go through,” Amanda wrote.