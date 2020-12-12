Avon Baseball Team Organizes Holiday Toy Drive

It’s the season of giving and the Avon baseball team is using their offseason to spread some holiday cheer. The Falcons organized a toy drive this weekend at the high school.

“We were brainstorming ideas and we know COVID affected a lot of families and a lot of children and they couldn’t afford putting presents under the tree,” said senior captain Daniel Bae.

It’s been a while since they’ve played a game but the community service has not stopped over the last nine months.

“We pride ourselves in doing community service every year,” said senior captain Benjamin Angus. “Obviously this year presented a new challenge to us in accomplishing that so the captains sat down and thought of new ways we can serve the community.”

The baseball team is accepting toy donations at the high school this weekend from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and also on Dec. 19 during that same time frame.

“We all have a roof over our head and food on the table and there’s always people that are having unfortunate times and we thought we can give a little bit and help everyone and bring the community together,” said Bae.

“We just wanted to help out families that maybe are going through tough times and don’t have the money and don’t have the money to put toys under the Christmas tree this year,” added Angus. “I think people need a little bit of joy this year. A lot of families are going through super tough times so community service is a perfect way to bring a little joy into their lives, especially during the holiday season.”