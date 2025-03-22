Ayoka Lee returns as Kansas State beats Fairfield 85-41 in NCAA women's tournament

Ayoka Lee had 17 points and 10 rebounds in her return to the lineup, and fifth-seeded Kansas State beat Fairfield 85-41 on Friday in the first round of the NCAA women's tournament.

Lee went seven for 10 from the field in her first game since she played just four minutes in a 90-60 victory over Kansas on Feb. 22. The 6-foot-6 center has been hampered by foot injuries.

Lee played 15 minutes against the Stags before departing with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter. She said her feet felt fine and she could have played more if necessary.

“I don’t think there were any stretches where I came out and I was just, like, dying,” she said.

Next up for the Wildcats (27-7) is a second-round game against host Kentucky on Sunday.

Katey L’Amoreaux scored 11 points for No. 12 seed Fairfield (28-5), which shot a season-low 29.4% from the field.

Fairfield coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis said there is a lot more to Kansas State than just Lee.

“Obviously, they played a lot of their season without their All-American post, and we had the honor of playing against her today,” Thibault-DuDonis said. “She’s a great player, but they’re a great team, with and without her on the floor. I think that’s a team that’s capable of making a run.”

Kansas State jumped out to a 17-4 lead. The Wildcats used an 11-2 run to make it 50-29 in the second half.

Serena Sundell had 18 points and nine assists for Kansas State, and Taryn Sides added 14 points.

Kansas State coach Jeff Mittie said Fairfield, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champion, presented a challenge for Lee in her return because of the Stags’ preference for an up-tempo game.

“For our group, I thought the start was critical,” he said. “I thought her being out there, communication-wise, it was good to see that group communicating through things that we don’t necessarily see every practice. So that, I think, is the best thing in preparation for another game on Sunday.”

Takeaways

Fairfield: The Stags entered the tournament with the nation’s 10th-best scoring defense (54 ppg), but they were no match for the bigger Wildcats.

Kansas State: Any concern about Lee’s health should be put to rest, but the Wildcats will face a much tougher test on Sunday.

Key stats

Kansas State made the most of its big size advantage.

The Wildcats outrebounded the Stags 44-19 and outscored them in the paint 44-20.