Baker Mayfield takes over as Rams' QB early vs. Raiders

While Baker Mayfield didn't start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football, it wasn't long before he entered the game.

After Los Angeles went three-and-out with John Wolford under center on its opening drive, Mayfield took over for the Rams' second series while facing an early 10-0 deficit.

Mayfield's Rams tenure began with a chunk play, as he hit wide receiver Van Jefferson for a 21-yard gain.

The former No. 1 overall pick then scrambled for six yards on the following play.

Mayfield's second pass attempt fell incomplete on a third-and-2, as the Rams settled for a 55-yard field goal from Matt Gay.

The Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers Tuesday following his release from the Carolina Panthers. Los Angeles reportedly was the only team to submit a claim on Mayfield, who was benched by Carolina after going 1-5 as the starter. The Panthers gave up a conditional 2024 fifth-round to acquire Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns last offseason.

Mayfield, who made 60 appearances with Cleveland and seven with Carolina, is now just the second No. 1 overall pick in the common draft era (since 1967) to play for three teams in his first five seasons.

The defending Super Bowl champion Rams are dealing with multiple injuries at quarterback. Starter Matthew Stafford is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a spinal cord contusion, while Wolford -- the backup -- has been dealing with a neck injury.

Wolford, who was the starter for last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks, didn't attempt a single pass on the opening drive versus Las Vegas.