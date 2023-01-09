MLB

Baseball World Shares Support for White Sox' Liam Hendriks

Hendricks announced Sunday night he had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

By Tim Stebbins

Baseball world shares support for White Sox’ Hendriks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The baseball world is rallying around White Sox closer Liam Hendriks after he announced he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Hendriks, who made the announcement on his personal Instagram account Sunday night, said he will begin treatment Monday.

The White Sox shared the announcement on their own social media platforms, and teams across MLB have offered support to Hendriks.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sports

Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin Back in Buffalo After Being Discharged From Hospital

Green Bay Packers

Packers' Quay Walker Ejected for Shoving Lions' Medical Staffer

White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz, former Sox manager Ozzie Guillén and three-time World Series champion Dave Stewart were among those to share messages on Twitter.

"Anyone that knows Liam knows he is a fighter," said Katz on his personal Twitter account. "He is one of the toughest human beings I’ve come across. We’re all with you and Kristi.💚🙏"

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MLBChicago White Sox
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us