Ledyard Athletes Work Together to Give Back to Community

Members of Ledyard High School's Class Act program have been busy with community outreach all semester. This group of student athletes has been working on a handful of projects already this school year.

Most recently they produced two videos for their classmates to stay safe and stay positive. They’ve also outfitted officials with masks for “Officials Appreciation Month” and held a successful equipment drive for the local Parks and Rec department.

“I always like to be involved in the community and help out where I can especially the people that helped me,” said Blake McLeod, a senior on the boy’s soccer team. “Parks and Rec was the person that I played through for eight years straight, it's nice to know that I’m giving back to them.”

Girl’s soccer senior Kate English said her favorite event every year is the Can Drive, but that the best thing to see is how students from 12 different towns and eight different sports come together to make Class Act work.

“It’s our whole sports program. It's not a team,” said English. “I like to think that there's better results due to it so giving back to the community is just one part that we do.”

Class Act is a volunteer initiative from CIAC that encourages student-athletes to promote sportsmanship in their schools.