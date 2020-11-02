Windsor's Raeann Reid Creates Club to Promote Racial Equality

Raeann Reid is a stand out player on the Windsor girls soccer team but she’s making an even bigger impact in her community.

“Racial inequality has been going on for years and years and years,” said Reid.

The senior was inspired by this year’s social justice movement to take action. She worked to create a club at Windsor High School to inform students about Black history and create a space for people to express themselves.

“Myself and my twin brother actually emailed the principal with a game plan, with a meeting time, a schedule, the topics we would discuss in our club,” said Reid.

Reid worked with other students and faculty advisors to create the Black Excellence Club with the goal of making a shift in the sense of belonging for Black children and youth.

“Our group is dedicated to building networks to stand against racial injustice, celebrate Black excellence, provide a platform for our leaders and our members.

The Black Excellence Club also seeks to offer support to Black families and encourage community participation and sustained engagement, while identifying and changing the conditions that have impeded the expression and nurturance of black excellence in the community.

“Raeann is just incredibly ambitious,” said Windsor girls soccer head coach Anne-Marie Medonis. “She’s motivated and I think she motivates other student-athletes and other members of the school as well.”

“If we don’t do it, nobody else will so we have to take that step up,” added Reid. “We are the future.”

The Black Excellence Club has grown quickly and continues to work towards its goal of leaving a legacy. The founding members organized a demonstration on the Windsor Town Green this summer to promote equality.

“We’ve been getting a lot of excellent support from the community,” said Reid.

The lessons learned on the soccer field are being applied off of it to make a difference and Reid’s teammates are supporting her every step of the way.

“They’re so amazing. They taught me great leadership and communication skills and it’s just an amazing environment to be around,” said Reid.

“She’s just this shining light that gives me hope for the future,” said Medonis.

The Black Excellence Club plans to hold more events in the Windsor community and around the state.