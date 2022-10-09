NFL

Bears Misspell Running Back David Montgomery's Last Name on Jersey

David Montgomery made his return to the field Sunday with an incorrect last name on his jersey

By Ryan Taylor

Bears misspell David Montgomery's last name on jersey originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Wait ... that's not right. 

Who's David "MontOgomery?"

The Chicago Bears screwed up their starting running back's jersey. They misspelled his last name "Montgomery," spelling it "Montogomery," on the back of his jersey. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Oh well. At least the violent, workhorse halfback returned to the field on Sunday. Montgomery missed last week's game against the New York Giants with an ankle injury. 

It was announced he will return to his post on Sunday. Unfortunately, he won't be playing with the correct name on his back. 

Sports

36 mins ago

Saka's Goals Keep Arsenal Top in 3-2 win Over Struggling Liverpool Squad

detroit lions 2 hours ago

Lions' Saivion Smith Leaves Game Vs. Patriots in Ambulance

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLChicago BearsDavid Montgomery
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us