Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bees Crowd Around Goal Post at Packers-Buccaneers Game

The game still went on as scheduled

By Max Molski

Bees crowd around goal post at Packers-Buccaneers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Raymond James Stadium was buzzing on Sunday, and it wasn’t just fans getting excited for a Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers showdown.

A swarm of bees crowded around the south goal post ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 3 matchup against the Packers.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Despite the bees, Sunday’s matchup commenced at its scheduled 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

Sports

NFL 51 mins ago

WNBA Legend Sue Bird Raises Seahawks' Flag Ahead of Week 3 Matchup

Miami Dolphins 1 hour ago

WATCH: Miami Dolphins Block Own Kick With ‘Butt Punt' Vs. Buffalo Bills

The Bucs are playing their home opener on Sunday. It is their first home game at Raymond James Stadium since their first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 13.

Bucs kicker Ryan Succop hit a 45-yard field goal through the south goal post to open the scoring. Thankfully, the ball did not hit an upright or crossbar.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Tampa Bay BuccaneersNFLGreen Bay Packers
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a tip Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us