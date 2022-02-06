2 Connecticut Olympic Skiers Finish Off Podium in Women's Moguls Event

Two Connecticut skiers made it to the finals of the women's moguls freestyle skiing event at the 2022 Winter Olympics Sunday but came up short of reaching the podium.

Olivia Giaccio, of Redding, and Hanna Soar, of Somers, both qualified for the top 12 and advanced to the finals.

Soar scored 75.16 in her second Finals run, putting her in seventh place, just one spot out of the top six that advanced to the third round of the Finals.

Giaccio's 77.57 put her in sixth place, moving her on to the final run.

Giaccio was first to take on the moguls course in the final run, scoring a 75.61, which put her in sixth place for the competition.

Her American teammate, Jaelin Kauf, had a big run in the final and took home the silver medal with a score of 80.28.

Australian Jakara Anthony took gold with an 83.09.