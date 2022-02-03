Connecticut Skiers Giaccio, Soar Advance to Women's Moguls Final at Winter Olympics

Three members of Team USA Skiing advanced out of the qualifying round of the freestyle skiing women's moguls in Beijing Thursday, and two of them are from Connecticut.

Olivia Giaccio, of Redding, finished 4th in the qualifying round and Hannah Soar, of Somers, finished 7th.

The top 10 skiers advance to the finals on Sunday morning.

It was an Olympic debut for both Giaccio and Soar.

The pair were joined by fellow American, Jaelin Kauf, who qualified in third place.

The skiers who didn't qualify on Thursday will have a second chance to qualify for the finals on Sunday.

Among those skiers is 19-year-old Sabrina Cass. Cass grew up in Cheshire, where she began her love of skiing. She is skiing in the Olympics for Brazil (her mother is a Brazilian citizen).

Cass finished in 21st place after the qualifying round. Her next chance to qualify for the finals will come on Sunday morning.