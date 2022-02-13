Winter Olympics

Connecticut's Julia Marino Won't Compete in Women's Big Air After Fall During Practice

Julia Marino

Connecticut's Julia Marino will not be competing in the women's big air snowboarding competition after sustaining an injury during practice.

Marino's mom, Elaine, told NBC Connecticut that Julia fell in practice on Friday and hurt her tailbone.

She said Julia's still very stiff and skipped practice Saturday because she didn't feel like she could give 100%.

Marino recently won the silver medal in the women's snowboard slopestyle event.

Slopestyle Silver Medal Winner Julia Marino on Her Olympic Experience

Marino's medal was the first for Team USA to start out the 2022 Winter Olympics. She took charge of the leaderboard with a final score of 87.86.

WATCH: Team USA’s Julia Marino Captures Silver in Slopestyle
