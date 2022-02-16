Fairfield Native Kristen Santos to Compete in 1500m Short Track Competition

Fairfield's Kristen Santos is competing in the women's 1500m short track speed skating competition on Wednesday.

The quarterfinals competition begins at 6:30 a.m. ET and the semifinals begins at 7:15 a.m. ET. Medals will be given at the finals starting at 8:11 a.m. ET.

Santos has competed in multiple events in the 2022 Winter Olympics including the women's 500m short track, the mixed team relay, the women's 1000m short track and the women's 3000m relay.

During the 1000m relay, Santos was taken out by 10-time Olympic medalist Arianna Fontana of Italy, who slid into the Team USA skater with under a lap to go in the 1000m and crashed both of them into the boards. Santos peeled herself off the ice to finish fourth in 1:42.745 while Fontana was assessed a penalty.

Apolo Ohno says Kristen Santos is the best shot for Team USA speed skating to win a gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Santos has not yet won a medal in Beijing.