Fairfield

Fairfield's Kristen Santos Advances in Women's 1000M

Short Track Speed Skating - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 5
Matthew Stockman

Fairfield’s Kristen Santos is advancing in her Olympic debut in Beijing.

She came in first in her heat in women's 1000m in short track on Wednesday morning and advances to the quarterfinals.

Santos is expected to be in the mix for a medal in the event after beating defending Olympic gold medalist Suzanne Schulting during the World Cup season. Still, Schulting will be the woman to beat in the event.

Santos and Biney both raced in the women’s 500m on Monday, though neither advanced past the quarterfinals.

Fairfield2022 Winter Olympics
