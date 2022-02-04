Here's How to Watch Speed Skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics

The race will soon be on in speed skating at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Skaters will look to outduel their competition and beat the clock as they reach speeds exceeding 30 miles per hour on the ice. There are 14 total events in speed skating – seven for men and seven for women – all at different distances.

That includes the 500m (1 1/4 laps), 1000m (2 1/2 laps), 1500m (3 3/4 laps), 3000m for women only (7 1/2 laps), 5000m (12 1/2 laps), 10,000m for men only (25 laps), mass start (16 laps), men's team pursuit (8 laps) and women's team pursuit (6 laps).

Speed skating, which has been an event at every Winter Olympics since the Games began in 1924, gets underway on Feb. 5 and concludes on Feb. 19.

Here is how you can watch all the speed skating action at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, along with streaming info, Team USA’s outlook and more athletes to watch:

What is the schedule for speed skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

NBC Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics Speed Skating Coverage Schedule Date/Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming Sat | Feb 5 | 3:30 a.m. Women’s 3000m USA | STREAM | PEACOCK Sun | Feb 6 | 3:30 a.m. Men’s 5000m USA | STREAM | PEACOCK Mon | Feb 7 | 3:30 a.m. Women’s 1500m USA | STREAM | PEACOCK Tue | Feb 8 | 5:30 a.m. Men’s 1500m USA | STREAM | PEACOCK Thurs | Feb 10 | 7 a.m. Women’s 5000m USA | STREAM | PEACOCK Fri | Feb 11 | 3 a.m. Men’s 10000m USA | STREAM | PEACOCK Sat | Feb 12 | 3 a.m. Women’s Team Pursuit Quarterfinals USA | STREAM | PEACOCK Sat | Feb 12 | 3:50 a.m. Men’s 500m USA | STREAM | PEACOCK Sun | Feb 13 | 8 a.m. Men’s Team Pursuit Quarterfinals USA | STREAM | PEACOCK Sun | Feb 13 | 8:50 a.m. Women’s 500m USA | STREAM | PEACOCK Tue | Feb 15 | 1:30 a.m. Men’s/Women’s Team Pursuit USA | STREAM | PEACOCK Thurs | Feb 17 | 3:30 a.m. Women’s 1000m USA | STREAM | PEACOCK

Who are Team USA speed skaters at the 2022 Olympics?

One of the first heartwarming moments of the 2022 Winter Olympics came at the speed skating trials in early January.

That was when Team USA speed skater Brittany Bowe, a three-time Olympian and gold medal favorite in the 1000m and 1500m, gave her spot in the 500m to teammate Erin Jackson. Jackson, the top-ranked speed skater in the 500m, slipped during trials and finished behind Bowe and first-time Olympian Kimi Goetz, failing to qualify for the Olympics. But Jackson will still get a chance at gold thanks to her fellow Ocala, Fla. native and longtime friend and mentor Bowe.

“Erin has earned her right to be on this 500m team,” Bowe said. “She’s ranked number one in the world and no one is more deserving than her to get an opportunity to bring Team USA home a medal.”

Joey Mantia, also of Ocala, is a gold medal favorite in the 1500m and mass start. He'll also take part in team pursuit.

The men's team also includes Jordan Stolz, a 17-year-old who was the breakout star of the U.S. Trials as he transformed from future prospect to medal contender. Stolz will compete in the 500m and 1000m.

Also competing for Team USA will be:

Giorgia Birkeland - mass start

Ethan Cepuran - 5000m

Casey Dawson - 5000m

Kimi Goetz - 500m, 1000m

Austin Kleba - 500m

Emery Lehman - 1500m, team pursuit

Mia Manganello Kilburg - 1500m, 3000m, mass start

Ian Quinn - mass start