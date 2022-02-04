Several Connecticut Athletes Compete at the Winter Olympics Saturday

After an amazing Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics, the competitions will pick up again Saturday morning Beijing time.

There will be a number of Connecticut Olympians competing during the first full day of events at the Games.

Snowboard

Julia Marino, of Westport, hit the slopes Saturday for the qualifications rounds of the women's snowboard slopestyle event.

This is Marino's second Olympics. She competed at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyongChang. where she finished 11th in the slopestyle event.

The competition got underway Saturday morning in Beijing.

Marino finished sixth after the two qualifying runs Saturday. The Top 10 finishers qualify for the finals Sunday morning Beijing time.

You can watch a replay of the qualifying runs here.

You can see the finals on USA or streaming here beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday night.

Marino will also take part in the women's snowboard big air competition. That begins Sunday night East Coast time.

Short Track Speed Skating

Fairfield's Kristen Santos made her Olympic debut in Beijing on Saturday.

She took part in two short track speed skating events.

Her first was in the women's 500m heats.

Santos won her heat and advanced to the quarterfinals on Monday.

The two fastest skaters in each heat, plus the four fastest third-place finishers will advance..

Ryan Pivirotto also skated short track Saturday. The former East Lyme High School student is competing in the men's 1000m heats.

Pivirotto was an alternate for Team USA in PyongChang in 2018. Saturday was his Olympic debut.

He finished second in his heat, qualifying him for the quarterfinals on Monday.

Santos and Pivirotto competed together in the mixed team relay just about an hour later.

The U.S. team appeared to advance to the next round, but were penalized for a blocking violation and did not qualify to move on.

You can watch a replay of the short track speed skating events here.

The women's 500m and men's 1000m quarterfinals begin Monday at 6:30 a.m. You can watch a livestream of the events here.

Ice Hockey

The U.S. women's hockey team takes on the Russian Olympic Committee on Saturday.

On the ice will be Hilary Knight. The 2022 Games are Knight's fourth Olympics. The Choate Rosemary Hall grad has one gold medal and two silver medals from her past Olympic appearances.

The game begins at 8:10 a.m ET Saturday. You can watch it on USA or watch the livestream here.

Luge

Tucker West is in Beijing for his third Olympics.

West has been interested in the Luge since he first saw the competition at the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City.

Tucker's father built him a Luge track in the backyard of their Ridgefield home.

West hopes to improve on his finishes in his past two Olympics. He finished 22nd in Sochi in 2014 and then finished 26th in PyongChang in 2018.

Tucker was in 16th place after his first run Saturday in Beijing.

You can watch the competition here.