Julia Marino Celebrates Silver Medal with Family in Connecticut

Nearly 11,000 miles between Beijing and Westport, Conn., wasn’t going to stop Julia Marino from celebrating her silver medal with her family.

Marino took silver in the women’s snowboard slopestyle, winning Team USA’s first medal at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. She earned her spot on the podium behind an impressive second-round score of 87.68.

In the moments after securing a silver medal in slopestyle, the 24-year-old snowboarder said she was “over the moon” about the experience. Marino said she’d been preparing to deliver a run of that caliber for a long time and to do it on the Olympic stage was different than anything else she could’ve imagined.

Talking virtually to her family she said it “meant so much that they were watching together” before blowing them a kiss.

Marino had a large cheering section in PyeongChang where she made her Olympic debut. Four years later, her family and friends remained stateside as Beijing organizers announced no foreign spectators would be allowed and tickets would only be made available to a handful of “selected” amid strict Covid-19 restrictions.

Marino’s family will have one more opportunity to watch her seek Olympic glory in the women’s Big Air competition on Monday, Feb. 14, at 9:15 p.m. Big Air made its debut in PyeongChang.