Kristen Santos, Andrew Heo to Race in Short Track Action

There are three short track events on tap for Wednesday at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Here’s a look at each of them, Team USA’s skaters and the overall favorites:

Men’s 1500m

Two Americans will take the ice in the men’s 1500m. Andrew Heo and Ryan Pivirotto are both making their first Olympic appearances this year, but both competed in PyeongChang. Heo finished third in Final B of the men’s 1000m on Monday, while Pivirotto was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

China’s Ren Ziwai, ROC’s Semen Elistratov and world record holder Sjinkie Knedt of the Netherlands are the favorites in the event.

The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals for the event will all take place on Wednesday.

Women’s 1000m heats

The women’s 1000m will feature three Americans: Maame Biney, Kristen Santos and Corinne Stoddard.

Santos is expected to be in the mix for a medal in the event after beating defending Olympic gold medalist Suzanne Schulting during the World Cup season. Still, Schulting will be the woman to beat in the event.

Santos and Biney will be competing in their second event of this year’s Olympics with the 1000m. Both raced in the women’s 500m on Monday, though neither advanced past the quarterfinals.

Following Wednesday’s heats, the women’s 1000m will continue with quarterfinals, semifinals and finals on Friday.

Women’s 3000m relay semifinals

The women’s 3000m relay will also get started on Wednesday.

Biney, Santos and Stoddard will be joined by fellow Americans Eunice Lee and Julie Letai, though only four will actually race. Team USA is in a semifinal with South Korea, Canada and the ROC. South Korea won the event in 2018, but it is not the favorite in Beijing.

Instead, Canada and the Netherlands are two of the teams to watch. The Netherlands will be in the other semifinal against China, Italy and Poland.

The finals for the women’s 3000m will take place on Sunday.