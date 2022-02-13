Madison Hubbell, Zach Donohue Earn Bronze in Olympic Ice Dance

Madison native Zach Donohue and partner Madison Hubbell won bronze in the ice dance competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The pair just missed the podium at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

The American duo earned bronze in the ice dance event at the 2022 Beijing Games. Hubbell and Donohue secured their medal spot with a 130.89 score in Monday’s free dance at Capital Indoor Stadium, bringing their total to 218.02.

This is the fifth straight Olympics where the U.S. has medaled in the event and second straight time earning bronze.

France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, who earned silver in 2018, came away with gold, while ROC’s Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov got silver.

Elsewhere for Team USA, Madison Chock and Evan Bates placed fourth overall, while Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker placed 11th.

In the rhythm dance, the duo were the last ones to skate out of 23 teams and came in third place with a score of 87.13.

Donohue started skating at the age of 10. His eyes are on these Olympic Games, but he would like to choreograph skating programs and own an elite skating school once he has retired from competition, according to his Team USA biography.