Meet the Mascots of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

Olympic mascots aim to depict a host city’s aura - their culture, history and beliefs. These characters are often child-friendly, cartoon-like and vibrant, representing nature and fantasy.

Mascots are the official ambassadors for the Olympic Games and represent the spirit of the three-week long international competition.

Since the first mascots made an appearance in Munich during the 1972 Summer Olympics, every Games has adopted a new figurine to welcome athletes.

Let’s see what China came up with for the mascots of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

What are the mascots for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing?

Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon are the two official mascots of the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Bing is the mascot for the Olympics, while Shuey is the mascot for the Paralympics.

The mascots are meant to portray a balance between China’s values of historical tradition and future technological advancements.

The two characters visited the Olympic venues on Monday, Jan. 31 to kickstart the camaraderie that will erupt as soon as the torch is lit and the games begin.

Bing Dwen Dwen

Bing is the mascot for the Olympics.

Bing is a panda and its first name means “ice,” while Dwen Dwen means “children.”

Bing Dwen Dwen’s ice suit is supposed to look like an astronaut suit, which Beijing thought would properly demonstrate their embrace of the future and technology.

There is a heart on its left paw, which symbolizes Chinese hospitality.

Shuey Rhon Rhon

Shuey is the mascot for the Paralympics.

Shuey is a Chinese lantern child, and its name has the name pronunciation as the Chinese character for snow. However, the two “Rhons” have different meanings. The first “Rhon” means “to include,” and the second “Rhon” means “to melt, fuse and warm.” If interpreted together, these phrases allude to China’s desire for greater inclusion and understanding for those with disabilities.

The Chinese lantern is a historical symbol for the country, signifying brightness and prosperity.